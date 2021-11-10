हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jacinda Ardern

'Bedtime Fail': New Zealand PM's hilarious reaction to her child interrupting live address

Just as New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took to Facebook to update the nation on COVID curbs, her livestream was gatecrashed by her adorable toddler - twice. 

&#039;Bedtime Fail&#039;: New Zealand PM&#039;s hilarious reaction to her child interrupting live address
File photo

New Delhi: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's live address as she updated the nation on curbs being enforced to combat COVID-19 was gatecrashed twice by her adorable toddler. Ardern took to Facebook on Monday evening to describe the new traffic light system, which the country is set to move to once all DHBs reach 90 percent fully vaccinated.

But three-year-old Neve gatecrashed her broadcast after she'd wandered out of bed. "You`re meant to be in bed... Pop back to bed, I`ll come and see you in a second," Ardern told her daughter after the toddler`s voice interrupted her mother`s livestream. "Well that was a bedtime fail, wasn`t it?" the prime minister told viewers with a laugh. 

"Does anyone else have kids escape like three, four times after bedtime? Thankfully, my mum's here so she can help out," the PM said.

Not to be deterred, Neve interjected again persuading Ardern it was time to end the Monday evening broadcast. "I think I`ve covered everything that I wanted to share at this point anyway," Ardern concluded.

Though, Ardern added that said she might do an "extended, uninterrupted version" of the COVID-19 update she intended to give later in the week

Viewers might remember that it is not the first time that Neve has stolen the limelight.

(With inputs from Reuters)

