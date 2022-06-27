New Delhi: The ongoing Test match between England and New Zealand at Leeds witnessed a special guest who had dressed as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He entertained the packed house at the Headingly stadium running through the stands while being chased by cricket fans who were dressed as cops. In a video shared by England's Barmy Army on Twitter on Saturday (June 25, 2022), the man is seen dressed as Johnson, with a blonde wig, a white shirt, a blue tie, and black sunglasses.

Captioned, "Boris Johnson being chased by a group of policemen", the 12-second clip shows the man being chased by some fans dressed up in police uniforms near the boundary rope.

Since being shared, the video has been viewed by over 4.94 lakh people and has received over 9,500 likes and thousands of comments on Twitter.

As per reports, the short performance was an apparent dig at Boris Johnson and his "partygate" scandal for attending the lockdown-breaking parties during the Covid-19 pandemic.