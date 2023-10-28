trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2680955
NewsWorld
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

BREAKING - Hamas' Air Chief Abu Rakaba Killed By IDF Fighter Jets In Gaza: Israel

Israel defence forces said Abu Rakaba was one of the masterminds of the October 7 attack, when hundreds of Hamas gunmen stormed into Israel on paragliders and killed more than 1,400 people. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 10:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING - Hamas' Air Chief Abu Rakaba Killed By IDF Fighter Jets In Gaza: Israel

New Delhi: Israel’s military said it had killed Asem Abu Rakaba, the head of Hamas’ aerial array, in a strike on his hideout in Gaza. Abu Rakaba was in charge of Hamas’ unmanned aerial vehicles, drones, paragliders, and air defense systems. The military said Abu Rakaba was one of the masterminds of the October 7 attack, when hundreds of Hamas gunmen stormed into Israel on paragliders and killed more than 1,400 people. He also led the terrorists who launched drone attacks on Israeli military posts along the border.

Israel Vows To Destroy Hamas

The strike on Abu Rakaba was part of Israel’s ongoing offensive against Hamas, which began after the October 7 attack. Israel has intensified its air and ground assaults on Hamas targets in Gaza, aiming to destroy its terror capabilities and bring home the hostages. Israel has defied the UN’s call for a ceasefire and said it would continue to defend itself.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?
DNA Video
DNA: How can Delhiites live in such bad air?