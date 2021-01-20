हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madrid

Building collapses in central Madrid explosion, several injured: Report

Emergency services could not immediately confirm if there had been injuries. A police spokeswoman said the area was being evacuated but could not confirm the source of the explosion. La Sexta TV quoted government sources saying it may have been a gas leak. Officials could not immediately confirm. The explosion happened in Toledo street, in the city centre.

Building collapses in central Madrid explosion, several injured: Report

MADRID: A building collapsed in a central Madrid explosion, a Reuters reporter saw, with smoke coming out of the building and rescue workers evacuating elderly people from a nearby nursing home. A reporter for TVE public broadcaster said several had been injured, without giving details. A witness told Telemadrid broadcaster that there was at least one person trapped inside.

Emergency services could not immediately confirm if there had been injuries. A police spokeswoman said the area was being evacuated but could not confirm the source of the explosion.

La Sexta TV quoted government sources saying it may have been a gas leak. Officials could not immediately confirm. The explosion happened in Toledo street, in the city centre.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MadridMadrid building collapseMadrid explosion
Next
Story

Donald Trump will shift to this US location, make it his permanent home
  • 1,05,95,660Confirmed
  • 1,52,718Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M31S

Breaking News: TMC MLA Arindam Bhattacharya joins BJP