Canadian Sikh Sarwan Singh Breaks His Own Guinness Record For World's Longest Beard - Watch

New Delhi: Canadian Sikh Sarwan Singh on Wednesday (March 22, 2023) broke his own Guinness World Record for the longest beard on a living person (male). Singh's glorious beard has earned him the record title for the third time.

"It's a little greyer these days, but more fabulous than ever," the Guinness World Record said.

Sarwan, who practices Sikhism, has never trimmed his beard and had first set the Guinness World Record in 2008 when his beard was 2.33 m (7 ft 8 in) long. He had smashed the previous record of 1.77 m (5 ft 9 in) held by Sweden's Birger Pellas.

Sarwan then had his beard measured again on the set of Lo Show dei Record in Italy in 2010, extending his record with a beard of 2.49 m (8 ft 2.5 in).

It was then re-measured on October 15, 2022, and found to be 2.54 m (8 ft 3 in) long.

Although maintaining such a long beard may seem difficult, Sarwan told Guinness World Record that he loves his beard and has never had any difficulties with its upkeep.

Sarwan, who considers his beard to be a gift from God, said he has always overcome any challenges that are presented with having a long beard and often wishes it were even longer.

"It's seen as one of the most important aspects of being a Sikh," he said.