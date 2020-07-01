Chabahar Port completes 18 months of smooth operations, creates new record of cargo handling

The Chabahar Port in Iran that is operated by India completed 18 months of smooth operations and has set a new record of cargo handling.

During this period, it did not only handle container and bulk cargo vessels, but also livestock and heavy lift cargo vessels.

On June 30, 2020, the India Ports Global Ltd terminal loaded 76 TEUs (all refrigerated) for India.

This is a record single loading and is a milestone in the growth path of the Chabahar Port.

Earlier on June 28, the port also handled the fourth consignment (300 TEUs) of wheat, an aid cargo from India to Afghanistan. This is part of 75000 MT humanitarian aid from the Government of India to people of Afghanistan.

A bigger boost is expected in the future as the integration of Chabahar port with the Free Zone has been approved by the Iranian Guardian Council.

Transit of export consignment from Afghanistan through Chabahar commenced in February 2019.

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Indian Minister of State for Shipping commented on the news and said that this is a new milestone in maritime history.

He added, "Chabahar Port is scaling up it's operations drastically. India Ports Global Ltd terminal loaded 76 TEUs (all refrigerated) for India. This is record single loading and is a milestone in growth path of Chabahar Port."

Mandaviya also stated that India is working towards bringing efficiency in the port operations at Chabahar and also added that this project is not only serving the India and Iran but will be a game-changer for landlocked CIS countries and Afghanistan.