Chicago Mass Shooting: 7-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot, 7 Others Injured, Say Police

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident day after a stabbing rampage at Australia's Sydney Mall, a mass shooting attack unfolded in the United States' Chicago. Eight individuals, including a young girl, were shot, with the girl losing her life, in what Chicago police suspect to be gang-related violence on the city's South Side.

A 7-year-old girl whose identity remains undisclosed, was fatally shot in the head. Two other children, a 1-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are currently in critical condition, informed Deputy Chief Don Jerome of the Chicago Police Department to news agency AP.

Mass shooting in Chicago just happened.



8 people shot including 5 adults and 3 kids.



While everyone is focused on Israel and Iran, there's still constant bloodshed happening on the streets of Democrat-led cities in the U.S.pic.twitter.com/rE0OMMZgDX - Paul A. Szypula __ (@Bubblebathgirl) April 14, 2024

The shooting occurred on 52nd Street near Damen Avenue, where the victims had gathered for a family event. Upon receiving reports of gunfire, law enforcement rushed to the scene. The individuals were taken to nearby hospitals by the Chicago Fire Department.

Deputy Chief Jerome addressed the media, stating that witness testimonies indicated the presence of two assailants on foot. While investigations are ongoing, authorities are treating the incident as likely gang-related. The remaining victims, whose ages range from 19 to 40 years old, sustained injuries in the gunfire.