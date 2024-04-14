Advertisement
CHICAGO MASS SHOOTING

Chicago Mass Shooting: 7-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot, 7 Others Injured, Say Police

Eight individuals, including a young girl, were shot, with the girl losing her life, in what Chicago police suspect to be gang-related violence on the Chicago South Side. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2024, 01:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident day after a stabbing rampage at Australia's Sydney Mall, a mass shooting attack unfolded in the United States' Chicago. Eight individuals, including a young girl, were shot, with the girl losing her life, in what Chicago police suspect to be gang-related violence on the city's South Side. 

A 7-year-old girl whose identity remains undisclosed, was fatally shot in the head. Two other children, a 1-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are currently in critical condition, informed Deputy Chief Don Jerome of the Chicago Police Department to news agency AP. 

The shooting occurred on 52nd Street near Damen Avenue, where the victims had gathered for a family event. Upon receiving reports of gunfire, law enforcement rushed to the scene. The individuals were taken to nearby hospitals by the Chicago Fire Department. 

Deputy Chief Jerome addressed the media, stating that witness testimonies indicated the presence of two assailants on foot. While investigations are ongoing, authorities are treating the incident as likely gang-related. The remaining victims, whose ages range from 19 to 40 years old, sustained injuries in the gunfire.

