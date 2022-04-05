'Civilians were crushed by Russian tanks, women were raped in Bucha': Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tells UNSC

UNITED NATIONS: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called for urgent United Nations Security Council reforms to bring the Russian military to justice for the alleged war crimes committed by it in the newly liberated towns and cities of Ukraine.

Zelensky, while addressing the UN Security Council today via a translator, also gave graphic detail about alleged atrocities committed by Russian troops in Ukrainian cities, including Bucha.

The Ukrainian leader alleged that the Russian troops "cut out the tongues of civilians", slaughtered and raped mothers in front of their children.’’

Zelensky also told the UN Security Council how the Russian soldiers slit the throats of non-combatants, raped and killed women, and crushed innocent civilians under the tanks "because they didn’t hear what they wanted to."

Civilians were crushed by tanks, women were raped & killed in front of their children. What Russian military did in Bucha is cruelty. The UN Charter has been violated literally. The massacre in Bucha is only one of many examples...: #Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at UNSC pic.twitter.com/teD2foqFau — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2022

The Ukrainian President was referring to alleged war crimes committed by the Russian soldiers in the town of Bucha - northwest of the capital Kyiv - which was recently abandoned by Russian forces after Vladimir Putin ordered the military to shift focus back to the Donbass region.

The Ukrainian leader claimed that the atrocities were "just for their pleasure" and that Russian soldiers "cut off limbs" and "slashed civilians' throats" when they refused to take their orders.

Zelensky also urged the United Nations to act and reform its system which gives Security Council permanent member Russia a veto power, saying everything must be done to ensure the international body works effectively.

UN needs to act immediately, its system must be reformed immediately...There must be a fair representation of all regions in the Security Council. Russian military must be brought to justice: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pic.twitter.com/iOgy1CbIpZ — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2022

In a passionate address to the UNS, Zelensky alleged that Moscow wanted to turn Ukraine into ‘silent slaves.’ Zelensky also compared Russia to ISIS during his address to the UN Security Council.

He claimed that there was "not a single crime that they (Russian forces) would not commit". The Ukrainian President had paid a visit to Bucha on Monday. Zelensky told the UNSC that families were slaughtered, troops tried to burn their bodies, and people were shot in the street or thrown into wells.

During his address, Zelensky said, "Today, as a result of Russia's actions in our country, in Ukraine the most terrible war crimes of all times, that we've seen since the end of World War Two, have been committed.’’

Live TV