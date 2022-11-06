COP27 begins in Egypt: What will be India's main focus? - All details here

The 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) kickstarted on Sunday (Nov 6) in Sharm El Sheikh. Egypt. As erratic weather changes and disastrous effects of climate change come to the forefront, this conference holds significance to countries meeting their climate goal. The summit will take place from Nov 6- Nov 18.

Who is expected to attend?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend but Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will be attending the summit. "The world has gathered to deliberate on sustainable ways to fight Climate Change. COP27 should be `COP of Action` with key deliverables having a specific focus on defining Climate Finance, outcomes on Adaptation and Loss & Damage," said Yadav.

On the other hand, US president Joe Biden, and climate envoy John Kerry are also expected to be there. French President Emmanuel Macron and UK PM Rishi Sunak are also taking part. Sunak had earlier said that he would give the summit a miss but on Nov 2 reversed his decision.

India's main focus at COP27

India's primary focus will be pushing for a better definition of 'climate financing' for developing nations. Climate finance is necessary for mitigation because large-scale investments are required to significantly reduce emissions. It is also equally important for adaptation, as significant financial resources are needed to adapt to the adverse effects and reduce the impacts of a changing climate. The Green Climate Fund (GCF) will play a major role in supporting India to make this transition. But central banks and other financial institutions will have to step up their game. India will also discuss the mantra of Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

