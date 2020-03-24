Coronavirus COVID-19 can be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climate: WHO

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in India and other parts of the world, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in all areas, including areas with hot and humid weather.

The WHO has said that people should adopt protective measures and avoid travel to an area reporting coronavirus COVID-19. The best way to keep yourself protected against coronavirus is by frequently washing your hands because by doing this you eliminate viruses from your hand and avoid infection that could occur by then touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.

Cold weather and snow cannot kill the new coronavirus.

No study has shown that cold weather can kill the new coronavirus. The normal human body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C and the most effective way to protect yourself against the new coronavirus is by frequently cleaning your hands using soaps and water. You can also used alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Taking a hot bath does not prevent the new coronavirus disease

Taking a hot bath will not keep you protected against coornavirus COVID-19. Your normal body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the temperature of your bath or shower. Some studies have shown that taking a hot bath with extremely hot water can be harmful as it can burn your skin.

Coronavirus COVID-19 cannot be transmitted through mosquito bites.

There is no evidence to suggest that the new coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes. It is to be noted that the coronavirus COVID-19 is a respiratory virus which spreads through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.

Are hand dryers effective in killing the new coronavirus?

No. Hand dryers cannot kill coronavirus.

Can an ultraviolet disinfection lamp kill the new coronavirus?

It is better to avoid UV lamps to sterilize hands or other areas of skin as UV radiation can cause skin irritation.

How effective are thermal scanners in detecting people infected with coronavirus?

Thermal scanners are quite effective in detecting people who have developed a fever due to coronavirus. But the thermal scanners are unable to detect people who are infected but are not yet sick with fever. This is because it takes between 2 and 10 days before people who are infected become sick and develop a fever.

Can spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body kill the new coronavirus?

No. Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses and it should be avoided because such substances can be harmful to clothes or mucous membranes (i.e. eyes, mouth). Though alcohol and chlorine are useful to disinfect surfaces, but it is advisable to use these substances under appropriate recommendations.

Do vaccines against pneumonia protect you against the new coronavirus?

No. Vaccines against pneumonia, such as pneumococcal vaccine and Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib) vaccine, do not provide protection against the new coronavirus.

Can eating garlic help prevent infection with the new coronavirus?

No. Garlic may have some antimicrobial properties but there is no evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from the new coronavirus.

Does the new coronavirus affect older people, or are younger people also susceptible?

People of all ages can be infected by coronavirus COVID-19 but older people, and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease) are more at risk of becoming severely ill with the virus.

Are antibiotics effective in preventing and treating the new coronavirus?

No, because antibiotics work against bacteria and not against viruses.

Are there any specific medicines to prevent or treat the new coronavirus?

There is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat the new coronavirus so far.