Coronavirus COVID-19: Switzerland's mighty Matterhorn projects Indian flag as message of hope

The Swiss Alps on Friday (April 17, 2020) projected the Indian tricolor to give out a message of unity and hope during the coronavirus pandemic. In a spectacular light illumination series is an effort to spread hope around the world during this dark time, renowned Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter has been lighting up the 14,690 feet mountain of Matterhorn with spectacular displays of country flags. The gesture is to inspire solidarity among the people during these demanding times.

Hofstetter has been doing these light projections of different flags of different countries since March 24. The flags of Switzerland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy and the Swiss region of Ticino were also beamed onto the mountain on Wednesday (April 16, 2020).

The words "hope", "solidarity" and "stay home" have also been projected onto the Swiss Alps, along with a giant red heart on a white background during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared the picture of the Matterhorn mountain with Indian Tricolour and said, ''The world is fighting COVID-19 together. Humanity will surely overcome this pandemic

The world is fighting COVID-19 together. Humanity will surely overcome this pandemic. https://t.co/7Kgwp1TU6A — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2020

Indian Foreign Service Officer Gurleen Kaur also took to Twitter and shared the photo of the India flag on the Matterhorn mountain which is nearly 800 meters high and said, "Friendship from Himalayas to Alps. Thank You.''

Switzerland, which has registered more than 18,000 cases and 430 deaths from COVID-19 and has shut schools, bars, restaurants and non-food shops in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.

Globally two million people are known to have been infected, while over 150,000 lives have been lost in the pandemic.