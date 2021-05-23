हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19: Malaysia tightens restrictions amid surge in cases

In the wake of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the Malaysian government has declared the firm implementation of COVID-19 protocols and extended the restrictions nationwide.

COVID-19: Malaysia tightens restrictions amid surge in cases
Credits: Pixabay

Kuala Lumpur: The Malaysian government has announced further tightening of restrictions under its nationwide movement control order (MCO) as the country`s accumulative Covid-19 cases topped 500,000.

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who coordinates the implementation of Covid-19 restrictions in the country, said in a press conference on Saturday that 80 percent of public servants and 40 percent of private sectors` employees will be required to work from home from May 25, reports Xinhua news agency.

Other measures including shortening the operating hours of commercial premises, curbing public transport capacity and frequency.

The authorities will also strengthen enforcement on those flouting the restrictions, including erecting more roadblocks.

Malaysia recorded another 6,320 new Covid-19 infections Saturday, bringing the national total to 505,115, according to the Health Ministry.

Another 50 more fatalities have been reported, bringing the death toll to 2,199.

Some 4,694 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 449,234 or 88.9 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 53,682 active cases, 652 are being held in intensive care and 370 of those are in need of assisted breathing.
 

