CS Global Partners explains the Importance of Citizenship by Investment Program

In conversation with Ms Micha-Rose Emmett, CEO & Founder of CS Global Partners-

CS Global Partners help government authorities to create synergies to protect and promote the security of their citizens through investment programmes.

CS Global Partners is the world’s leading government advisory and marketing firm, specialising in Residency and Citizenship by Investment solutions. We work closely with governments to increase their foreign direct investment and drive positive transformation in their countries. We understand what high net worth individuals expect when seeking alternative citizenship and residency. We can assist governments in meeting these expectations. We understand that high-net-worth individuals are seeking secure investment opportunities now more than ever. The need for safety and better quality of life is a key driver for those seeking better economic opportunities and access to previously unattainable global mobility.

With their years of expertise, legal advisors & a team of highly skilled CBI professionals from all corners of the world you can rely on our seasoned industry advice regarding the best citizenship and residency programmes for their clients. As a firm committed to improving a country’s GDP through the programmes that we market and the governments that we advise, we have identified the challenges faced by global citizens and the opportunities they require for, financial planning, family succession, and economic prosperity. In understanding their needs, we can guide our clients through the process of matching progressive and innovative countries with skilled, talented and high net worth individuals.

Has CS Global Partners witnessed an increase in interest in CBI?

Citizenship by investment has always been an option for astute investors. However, there has been a sharp increase in interest from individuals who, before the pandemic, thought a contingency plan was not essential. We are now seeing individuals from first world nations enquire about second citizenship. We have also seen a sharp increase in the number of young investors exploring immigration and or seeking dual citizenship that allows them the mobility they seek to do business or travel with limited restrictions.

In 2020 we saw a 42 per cent increase from previous years in terms of interest from the US, and the number one reason applicants cited was a better quality of life for themselves and their families.

How can those in the Citizenship by Investment industry use this report when consulting with a client interested in diversifying their portfolio with CBI?

This report will allow your clients to compare citizenships across the globe while considering aspects that may be important to them. It all depends on your client’s needs, as everyone is different.

For example, a client who is a national of a country with a volatile economy and wants to grow their business on an international stage may place more importance on countries that are strong in the Financial Freedom motivator. This motivator measures a jurisdiction’s ability to provide a favourable and stable regulatory climate for the performance of businesses, as well as the holding of personal and business assets. Investing in CBI is a way to hedge their investments while diversifying their portfolio.

A client with a family living in a country that lacks the rule of law, political stability, and has a high crime rate, may be interested in a country’s performance in the safety and security motivator. This measures the extent to which second citizenship can offer greater safety and security to the citizen.

How Covid19 has shown an increase in CBI programs.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, widely regarded as one of the most serious crises of recent times, has had a wide-ranging impact on almost every realm of society, from domestic life to the global economy. The rapid deterioration of global healthcare systems represented the mere beginning of an ample set of events that featured the urgent imposition of response measures against the spread of the virus such as social distancing, self-isolation, and travel constraints. These restrictions dramatically reduced the workforce and wreaked far-reaching damage across all economic and social sectors.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for second citizenship programmes has increased. While the outlook remains uncertain, High Net Worth individuals, many of whom are nervous about capital controls, higher taxation and even social unrest, are embracing the options that second citizenship gives them. Citizenship seekers are no longer just looking for mobility, but also as a hedge against some of these challenges.

