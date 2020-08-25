हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nawab Akbar Bugti

Death anniversary of Balochistan's famous leader Nawab Akbar Bugti on August 26

His death spurred a major crisis in Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province by size.

Death anniversary of Balochistan&#039;s famous leader Nawab Akbar Bugti on August 26

New Delhi: The 14th death anniversary of Balochistan's famous leader Nawab Akbar Bugti, who was killed in 2006, will be marked on August 26 (Wednesday). His death spurred a major crisis in Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province by size.

Balochistan has been in a simmer for a while now even as local accuse Islamabad of draining the province of its resources. Balochistan is also key to China's mega infrastructure project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The journey of Nawab Akbar Bugti, as a legislator being elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan and later becoming the Chief Minister and Governor of Balochistan, highlights how things are on the ground in the province. He led a struggle against the Pakistani establishment.

Nawab Akbar Bugti was the Tumandar, the head of the Bugti tribe, someone who yields not only political support but moral too.

While the Pakistani Army claimed that Bugti died after a cave collapsed on him, this remains disputed. In 2012, a Pakistani court had issued arrest warrants against Pervez Musharraf, under whose tenure Bugti was killed.

Bugti was known as someone who reached out to minorities in the province. He once said, "Hindu and Sikhs have been living with us for many decades and they have become an integral part of our Bugti tribe. We have and will always have religious freedom for Hindus and Sikhs. If people of any other religion or community come to us, they'll have their freedom to practice their beliefs as well, just like we do in our Mosques, Mandir and Gurudawara.”

In fact, he gave shelter to a number of Hindu families when a military operation was underway in the province in 2005.

Tags:
Nawab Akbar BugtiNawab Akbar Bugti death anniversaryBalochistan
Next
Story

ED files case under PMLA against 12 Hizbul terrorists, says Trust in Kashmir received hawala money from Pakistan for bomb blasts
  • 31,67,323Confirmed
  • 58,390Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M47S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary, Aug 25, 2020