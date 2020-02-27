Delhi violence: US Senator Bernie Sanders terms President Donald Trump's response as 'Failure of leadership on human rights'

Washington: Terming it a "failure of leadership on human rights," Democratic presidential front-runner US Senator Bernie Sanders, on Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump over his response to violence in North-East part of Delhi, which took place during the latter`s India visit.

During a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, Trump responding to a media query said that he had heard about violence but did not discuss it with Prime Minister Modi during their talks as it is "up to India" to deal with it.

Trump said, "As far as an individual attack is concerned, I heard about it but I didn`t discuss (with PM Modi). That`s up to India," while appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s efforts to ensure religious freedom in the country.

US President further stated, "And I will say the Prime Minister was incredible on what he told me. He wants people to have religious freedom, and very strongly said that in India they have worked very hard to have great and open religious freedom."

Sanders hit out at Trump for his response, adding "Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying, "That`s up to India."

"This is a failure of leadership on human rights," tweeted Sanders. At least 27 persons, including a policeman, lost their lives and over 190 injured so far in violence that has been raging in North-East Delhi since Sunday after clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors erupted.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the violence in New Delhi, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom urged the Government of India to take swift action for the safety of its citizens.

Expressing "grave concern" over it, the USCIRF said the Indian government should provide protection to people regardless of their faith amid reports of attack on Muslims.

"We urge the Indian government to make serious efforts to protect Muslims and others targeted by mob violence," USCIRF Chair Tony Perkins said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Notably, at least 27 people were killed and over 200 injured in the violence, which broke out over the newly amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

(With Agency Inputs)