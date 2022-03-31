DNA Exclusive: Decoding Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech

Pakistan's National Assembly session was on Thursday adjourned abruptly till Sunday after opposition lawmakers demanded an immediate vote on a no-confidence motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan who has effectively lost majority in the lower house.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analysed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech, in which he said many big things.

Imran said that General Pervez Musharraf made a big mistake by being an advocate of the USA.

Imran Khan also attacked former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that Nawaz Sharif used to meet Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to save his government.

Imran Khan said that he will not resign and will fight till the last ball. He also said that his government's policies were not against India or any other country.

When India was partitioned after independence, Pakistan came into existence. But unlike India, Pakistan could never achieve political stability. Since 1947, no government in Pakistan has completed its five-year term till date. Pakistan has had 21 Prime Ministers since independence. But none of them could complete the term of 5 years. Imran Khan is the 22nd Prime Minister with whom the same thing is expected to happen.

The total number of members in the National Assembly of Pakistan is 342. But after the death of an MP of Imran's party, this number has now come down to 341. To prove majority, 172 MPs would be needed. In the current situation, Imran Khan has the support of 163 MPs, while as many as 178 MPs are against him.

There are 155 MPs belonging to Imran's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. While Pakistan Muslim League-Q has 4 MPs and the Grand Democratic Alliance has 3 MPs. An MP of Awami Muslim League is also with Imran. In this way, the total number sums up to 163.

