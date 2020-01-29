हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Donald Trump

Donald Trump likely to visit India on February 24, trade talk top priority

According to US government sources, Kashmir issue will not be raised during any high-level visit.

Donald Trump likely to visit India on February 24, trade talk top priority
File Image

US President Donald Trump is likely to visit India from February 24 to 26, though there is no formal announcement of the dates. Trade will be the top priority in this bilateral meet and US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross may accompany the president, sources in the US government said.

According to US government sources, Kashmir issue will not be raised during any high-level visit, Washington respects India's sovereignty, the sources added. This will be Trump's first visit to India.

Trump's visit comes close to the heels of the impeachment process and days before campaigning begins for the next US presidential elections.

India is hoping to negotiate a bilateral free trade agreement with the US. India and the US have engaged in a series of trade spats across various sectors since 2018.

The US had levied global additional tariffs of 25% on the import of steel and 10% on aluminium products. India retaliated by imposing tariffs on 28 products originating or exported from the US.

The US goods and services trade deficit with India was $25.2 billion in 2018, according to the USTR office, as reported by Bloomberg. India is currently the ninth-largest goods trading partner with $87.9 billion in total.

The last time a US president visited India was Barack Obama in 2015. He was also the first US President to attend India’s Republic Day parade.

