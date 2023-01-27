'Efforts on to Silence me': Imran Khan After PTI Leader Fawad Chaudhry's Arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan after the arrest of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that efforts were on to arrest and silence him. He, however, said he did not fear death or detention because he had seen death very closely, Pakistan based The News International Newspaper reported. Khan while condemning Fawad Chaudhry's arrest, said the legal fraternity and judiciary should play their role in the current situation and that those who did not present him before the court must be held accountable. The country`s future seems bleak, the way rulers are leading it, Khan said. He urged the nation to rise.

He further said that the people of Pakistan were the true heirs of its legacy adding that the country needed to be run under the principle of justice, which was also the base of the Medina state. The News International reported that the former Pakistan prime minister said Fawad was arrested for using the word Munshi, which was not a crime, and added that those who did not present him before the court must be held accountable for this violation of law. "In order to alleviate poverty in the country, justice must prevail," he said.

Khan called Fawad's wife and asked about the family. He expressed solidarity with the family and lauded Fawad's role in the party. Geo News recently reported that shortly after he publicly criticized the Pakistan government for plotting to arrest the country's former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, the party`s senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry was arrested.

Chaudhry was arrested from his house on Wednesday morning. PTI leader Farrukh Habib confirmed Chaudhry`s arrest. Habib posted a tweet stating, "Fawad Chaudhry has been arrested by the police from his house. The imported government has gone berserk. "Several other PTI leaders have also condemned Chaudhry's arrest. Chaudhry's arrest comes amid the nightlong turnout of PTI workers who descended upon party chairman Imran Khan's house to ensure his security. The Islamabad police confirmed the arrest of Chaudhry.

A case was registered against Chaudhary last night at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Election Commission Secretary Umar Hameed, Geo News reported.Citing Islamabad police sources, the report said Chaudhry was arrested from his residence near Thokar Niyaz Baig in Lahore. The sources further revealed that Chaudhry will be taken to Islamabad, according to a Geo News report.Condemning the arrest PTI Sindh President said, "Pakistan has become a lawless state."