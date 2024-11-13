Elon Musk And Vivek Ramaswamy To Head New 'Department Of Government Efficiency' Under Trump Administration

President-elect Donald Trump has selected billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and businessman-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy to spearhead a new initiative aimed at streamlining the U.S. government. The two will head the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency in the upcoming Trump administration, set to begin in January 2025.

In a statement, Trump outlined the ambitious goals for Musk and Ramaswamy’s roles, saying their primary mission will be to dismantle unnecessary government bureaucracy, cut excess regulations, and reduce wasteful spending. “Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies,” Trump said.

The President-elect emphasized that their efforts would be critical in driving forward his broader "Save America" movement, which seeks to reshape and modernize the federal government. Trump's plan includes a detailed overhaul of federal agencies, prioritizing efficiency and ensuring that taxpayer dollars are better spent.

Elon Musk's Role

Elon Musk, who has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, played a significant role in the 2024 presidential campaign. The Tesla CEO not only donated over $100 million to Trump's re-election effort but also took to social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), to advocate for Trump’s policies and engage with voters.

During his victory speech, Trump praised Musk as an "amazing" and "super genius" figure, acknowledging the pivotal role the billionaire played in helping secure his victory.

Trump fondly recalled Musk’s active campaigning in Pennsylvania, where the entrepreneur spent two weeks traveling and engaging with voters. “We have a new star, a star is born: Elon. He's an amazing guy.

We were sitting together tonight. You know, he spent two weeks in Philadelphia, in different parts of Pennsylvania, campaigning,” Trump told his supporters during his victory speech.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s Role

Vivek Ramaswamy, who has gained national prominence for his stance on corporate America and government overreach, will join Musk in leading efforts to reform the federal bureaucracy.

A successful entrepreneur, author, and political activist, Ramaswamy’s business acumen and focus on corporate governance make him a fitting choice to help lead the charge in streamlining government operations.

Both Musk and Ramaswamy are expected to work closely with lawmakers, policy experts, and public servants to implement far-reaching reforms that could reshape the way the federal government operates.

Vision for 2026

Trump set a clear timeline for their work, with a goal to present a restructured and more efficient government by July 4, 2026, marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. "A smaller and more efficient government will be a gift to the country on the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence," Trump said.

The goal is not just to trim government excess but to create a streamlined, effective bureaucracy that will serve the American people better, with less waste and more impact.