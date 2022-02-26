EU nearing decision on cutting Russia off from Swift: French official

Discussions among European Union members about excluding Russia from the Swift international payment system are close to reaching a successful conclusion, a French presidential official said on Saturday.
The official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said that no EU member state was blocking Russia`s exclusion from the system, but that the talks were still ongoing.
