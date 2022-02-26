हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Swift curbs on Russia

EU nearing decision on cutting Russia off from Swift: French official

The official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said that no EU member state was blocking Russia`s exclusion from the system, but that the talks were still ongoing.  

EU is excluding Russia from the Swift international payment.

Discussions among European Union members about excluding Russia from the Swift international payment system are close to reaching a successful conclusion, a French presidential official said on Saturday.

The official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said that no EU member state was blocking Russia`s exclusion from the system, but that the talks were still ongoing.

