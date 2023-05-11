topStoriesenglish2605973
NewsWorld
SANNA MARIN

Finland PM Sanna Marin Divorces Husband, Says 'Grateful For The 19 Years Together'

Sanna Marin, who became the world's youngest prime minister when she took office in 2019, is considered by fans around the globe as a millennial role model.

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 10:55 AM IST|Source: Reuters

Trending Photos

Finland PM Sanna Marin Divorces Husband, Says 'Grateful For The 19 Years Together'

HELSINKI: Finland's outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin has filed for divorce jointly with her husband of three years Markus Raikkonen, they said on Instagram on Wednesday.

"We are grateful for the 19 years together and our beloved daughter. We will remain best friends," they said in separate Instagram stories.

"We have lived our youth together, entered adulthood together and grown into parents for our dear daughter together," Marin wrote on Instagram after her August 2020 wedding to Raikkonen.

Sanna Marin divorce

Marin and Raikkonen, who until recently worked at a venture capital firm, share a 5-year-old daughter. They married in 2020 while Marin was in office dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanna Marin (@sannamarin)

Marin and her Social Democratic Party lost Finland's election for parliament last month, trailing the right-wing National Coalition Party as well as the nationalist Finns Party.

Marin, 37, the world's youngest prime minister when she took office in 2019, is considered by fans around the globe as a millennial role model for progressive new leaders, even as voters at home opted for a new government

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?