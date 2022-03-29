Fourth wave scare: Lockdown in China, record hospitalisations in France as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc around world

New Delhi: The Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the world as cases have started to increase again after receding in the past few months.

While China has put its most populous city of Shanghai under a two-stage lockdown from Monday (March 28, 2022), France over the past 24 hours witnessed the number of patients hospitalised due to coronavirus increase by 467 to 21,073, the highest daily rise since February 1.

In Italy, there were 30,710 new Covid-19 related cases on Monday, against 59,555 the day before, while the number of deaths rose to 95 from 82. Last week on Friday, the country had reported 75,616 infections and on Thursday, there were as many as 81,811 cases.

Here are latest updates on worldwide spread of Covid-19:

China's largest city of Shanghai enters day 2 of Covid-19 lockdown

Shanghai on Tuesday has again tightened the first phase of a two-stage Covid-19 lockdown, asking some residents to stay indoors unless they are getting tested as the number of daily cases rose beyond 4,400. China's financial hub, which is home to 26 million people, is on its second day of a lockdown. While the Shanghai caseload remains modest by global standards - a record 4,381 asymptomatic cases and 96 symptomatic cases for March 28 - the city has become a testing ground for the country`s "zero-Covid" strategy as it tries to bring the highly infectious Omicron variant under control.

US eases Covid-19 travel advisory for India

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department has eased government Covid-19 travel ratings for India and some other countries on Monday. The CDC has changed its Covid-19 travel recommendation for India to "Level 1: Low" from "Level 3: High," which urges unvaccinated Americans to avoid travel to those locations.

France sees highest daily jump in Covid-19 hospitalisations since February 1

France on Monday saw Covid-19 hospitalisations over the past 24 hours jump by 467 to 21,073, its highest daily rise since February 1. On a week-on-week basis, the French health authorities have seen the hospitalisations figure increase by 1.8% and it has been now increasing for the fifth day running. The coronavirus infections have been rising again since early March, with the seven-day moving average of new cases at a six-week high of 1,27,488.

Oil prices tumble due to China Covid-19 lockdown

Oil prices have tumbled about 7% on Monday after Shanghai launched a lockdown and prompted renewed fears of demand destruction. Crude futures have also been volatile since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Italy records 30,710 Covid-19 cases

Italy has recorded 30,710 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, while the number of deaths increased to 95 from 82.

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett tests positive for Covid-19

Days ahead of his visit to India, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for Covid-19. His office said on Monday that Bennett feels well and will continue to work while self-isolating at home. Bennett was scheduled to pay his first official visit to India on April 2.

India records 1,259 fresh Covid-19 cases, 35 more fatalities

India recorded 1,259 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the country's tally has now climbed to 4,30,21,982. The number of active cases of the infection has now further declined to 15,378. The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,21,070 with 35 more fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am stated. Even though the Covid-19 cases in India have receded sharply in the past few weeks, a resurgence in parts of Asia and Europe have raised concerns that one will follow in the country given previous patterns during the two years of the pandemic.

Over 48 crore Covid-19 cases, 61 lakh deaths globally

Globally, as of Monday, there have been 48,01,70,572 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 61,24,396 deaths, reported to the World Health Organization (WHO).

(With agency inputs)