Petrol prices hiked again, cross Rs 100-mark in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata - Check new rates

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices continued to hike for the seventh day on Tuesday (March 29, 2022) and were increased by 80 paise and 70 paise a litre respectively.

With this, the petrol prices have now crossed the Rs 100-mark per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

In the national capital, the rates of petrol and diesel are Rs 100.21 per litre and Rs 91.47 per litre respectively, while in Mumbai, petrol is now being sold at Rs 115.04 and diesel at Rs 99.25.

In Chennai, the price of petrol has been increased by 76 paise and now stands at Rs 105.94 and diesel is at Rs 96. The petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 109.68 and diesel is Rs 94.62.

Earlier on Monday, the Opposition demanded a rollback in the hike in prices of fuel and cooking gas and sought a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the floor of the House over the issue. The Opposition members also dismissed the contention of the government that the rise in prices was due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the common people are in distress with "their pockets being looted" due to the rising prices.

Petrol price on Monday was hiked by 30 paise a litre and diesel by 35 paise, taking the total increase in rates in the last one week to Rs 4-4.10 per litre. That was the sixth increase in fuel prices since the ending on March 22 of a four-and-half-month-long hiatus in rate revision.

On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre -- the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. On Sunday, petrol price went up by 50 paise a litre, and diesel by 55 paise.

