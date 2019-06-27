From cars to bullet trains, India-Japan ties have become stronger: PM Narendra Modi in Kobe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the ties between India and Japan have become stronger from the time the two countries cooperated to make a car to coming together to manufacture the bullet trains. Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Japanese city of Kobe, PM Modi said Japan has played an important role in India's economic development.

PM Modi said the bilateral ties are going to become more robust as India aims to become a USD 5 trillion economy in the next five years. "There was a time when we were collaborating in building cars and today we are collaborating in building a bullet train," said PM Modi, who is in Japan to attend the G20 Summit to be held in Osaka from Friday.

"Today there is no such part of India where Japan's projects or investments have not left its mark. Similarly, talent and manpower of India are contributing to strengthening Japan," he told the enthusiastic Indian community who gave a rousing welcome to PM Modi.

India is planning to run its first bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad with Japan's help. The first stretch of the ambitious project is expected to be completed by 2022. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHRSCL) is in the process of acquiring land for the 508-kilometre project.

PM @narendramodi - You have brought Japanese talent, tradition and technology to India to strengthen India-Japan ties. Ahead of the #G20OsakaSummit PM addressed members of the Indian community in Japan. @IndianEmbTokyo pic.twitter.com/w5gv9EmmNq — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 27, 2019

Praising India's relationship with Japan, PM Modi said, that the ties go back centuries. "When it comes to India's relations with the world, Japan holds an important position. These relations are not from today but dates back to centuries. It has harmony and respect for each other's culture in its foundation. About two decades ago, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori together gave our relationship the form of global partnership. After becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, I got a chance to strengthen my friendship with my friend Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," recalled PM Modi.

He said that this is his fourth trip to Japan as Prime Minister. "During the visits, I've experienced an affinity towards the Indians in Japan. Taking pride in our civilization and values, making talent and technology a part of nation-building, these I have experienced in Japan," said PM Modi.

"I got the privilege of taking PM Abe to Delhi, Ahmedabad and Varanasi. PM Abe joined the Ganga Arti in Kashi, one of my parliamentary regions, and one of the world's oldest cultural and spiritual cities. These pictures have been etched in the mind of every Indian, further added the PM.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi, he said that from childhood people heard and learned Gandhi's teaching on the evil which says--'Don't see the evil, don't listen to the evil and don't speak the evil'. "Every child knows it but very few people know that Gandhi's choice for the three monkeys, who have been chosen this message, had their birth in Japan," said PM Modi.

"Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore, Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Justice Radhabinod Pal, and many other Indians strengthened India's relationship with Japan. And that's why after World War-2, India and Japan's relationship grew all the more strong," added PM Modi.

PM Modi said that the 2019 Lok Sabha election result was not only his win but also the win of democracy and truth. He said, "I'm fortunate to be here once again after seven months. It's a coincidence that last time I was here, election results were out here and you had shown trust in my dear friend Shinzo Abe. Today when I'm here, largest democracy has shown even greater trust in this 'Pradhan Sevak'."

He also said that India has showered him with greater love and affection than ever before. He added, "I know that many of you have contributed immensely to this public mandate."

The PM applauded the 130 crore Indians, adding that they formed an even stronger government and "this is big". After three decades, for the first time, a government with a clear majority formed the government for the second time in a row, further said PM Modi.

"This mandate has been given to meet the expectations and aspirations of New India which will give new vigour and energy to our relationships with the other nations. Our motto was 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' and the people added the nectar of 'Sabka Vishwas'. We are going ahead with this motton. India will be made even stronger," said PM Modi.