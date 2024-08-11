Hindus Rally In Bangladesh Amid Violence; Muhammad Yunus Condemns 'Heinous' Attacks

After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5, 2024, Bangladesh has seen a surge in violence against its Hindu minority. Hundreds of Hindus have reportedly been injured in attacks on their homes and businesses, prompting widespread protests across the country.

On Saturday, an unprecedented number of Hindus took to the streets in Bangladesh to protest the ongoing violence against their community. The rallies, which took place in both Dhaka, the capital, and Chittagong, the country's second-largest city, saw participation from lakhs of people.

Protesters blocked traffic for over three hours in Dhaka's Shahbagh area, demanding justice for those responsible for the attacks on minorities. Among their demands were the establishment of special tribunals to expedite trials for perpetrators of violence, the allocation of 10 percent of parliamentary seats for minority communities, and the enactment of a minority protection law.

Violence and Destruction Continue

Since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government, there have been over 205 reported incidents of violence against minority communities across 52 districts in Bangladesh. This includes the vandalism of several Hindu temples and the killing of at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with Hasina's Awami League party.

The violence has prompted thousands of Bangladeshi Hindus to attempt to flee to neighboring India in search of safety. The situation has become increasingly dire as minority communities continue to face targeted attacks.

Muhammad Yunus Condemns Violence, Calls for Unity

Bangladesh's interim leader, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has condemned the attacks on minority communities, calling them "heinous" acts. In a statement on Saturday, Yunus urged the nation's students, who have been at the forefront of the protests, to protect Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist families from harm.

"Are they not the people of this country?" Yunus asked. "You have been able to save the country; can't you save some families? You must say - no one can harm them. They are my brothers; we fought together, and we will stay together," he emphasized, underscoring the importance of national unity in these tough times.