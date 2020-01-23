Hotlines set up for assistance to Indians in China in wake of Coronavirus outbreak

In the wake of the measures being taken by China to control the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Embassy in Beijing on Thursday set up hotlines for the assistance of those Indians living there. China on Thursday locked down Wuhan and Huanggang cities in the Hubei province even as the virus has killed 17 people and infected more than 630.

The Embassy started two hotlines for those who wish to get in touch with the Mission--0861-8612083629 and +8618-612083617. It has asked all to also keep track of Embassy's social media accounts (Twitter: @EolBeijing and Facebook: India in China) for updates on this evolving situation.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, the Indian Embassy in Beijing, said, "Mission is in touch with Indians in Wuhan and relevant Chinese authorities. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. We have also started hotlines for those who wish to get in touch with the India Embassy in Beijing."

In an advisory, the Embassy said that it has been receiving queries from Indians in Hubei province as well as their relatives in India in connection with the evolving situation of the coronavirus infection in China. It added that is in touch with relevant Chinese authorities in Beijing and Wuhan as well as Indians in Hubei Province, especially in Wuhan. The Embassy further added that the embassy is closely monitoring the evolving situation in China, including advisories issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) in this connection.

"The relevant Chinese authorities have assured all assistance to residents of Wuhan, including food supply. At present, it is reported that supermarkets (particularly those that are government-run) and e-commerce scones, including food delivery continue to remain operational in Wuhan," added the statement.