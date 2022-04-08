हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Imran Khan address

Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Pakistan PM addresses nation ahead of no-trust vote

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's address comes in the wake of the Supreme Court directing him to face the no-confidence motion a day earlier in a historic verdict.

File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the nation today (April 8). His address comes in the wake of the Supreme Court directing him to face the no-confidence motion a day earlier in a historic verdict.

Khan is also expected to make an "important announcement: during his address. Citing Pakistan’s the Dawn newspaper, news agency PTI reported that Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Khan will make an "important announcement" in his address to the nation. 

Follow this space for LIVE updates on Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s address:

Imran Khan's address has begun.

Imran Khan addressPakistanImran KhanPakistan PMPakistan crisisno-confidence motion
