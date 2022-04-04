हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan political crisis

Imran Khan nominates former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker prime minister

After undergoing a political crisis, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday nominated former chief justice, Gulzar Ahmed, as the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.The announcement was made by the Pakistani Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.

Imran Khan nominates former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker prime minister
Gulzar Ahmed has been appointed as the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.

After undergoing a political crisis, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday nominated former chief justice, Gulzar Ahmed, as the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.The announcement was made by the Pakistani Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.

He said Imran Khan made this decision after approval from the PTI`s core committee, according to Dawn newspaper.

Gulzar Ahmed`s nomination follows a letter written earlier today by President Dr Arif Alvi to the prime minister and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to propose names of suitable persons for appointment as caretaker premier under Article 224-A(1 )of the Constitution, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

This comes a day after the National Assembly deputy speaker disallowed a no-trust confidence motion against Imran Khan. Also. President Arif Alvi dissolves National Assembly on Khan`s advice.

Ahmed, who was sworn in as the 27th chief justice of Pakistan on December 21, 2019, was born on February 2, 1957, in Karachi. He has served as the chief justice till February 2022, according to Dawn newspaper.

