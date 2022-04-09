Imran Khan praises India in his speech ahead of the no-trust vote - key quotes

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing political turmoil, addressed the nation on Friday a day ahead of the crucial no-trust motion against him. In his emotional speech, Khan mentioned India several times and said that he received tremendous love from the country.

The leader, who nearly escaped the no-confidence motion last week, has once again raised the ‘foreign conspiracy’ allegation and said that the Supreme Court verdict upset him.

Here are some top quotes from Imran Khan’s speech last night

“Pakistan should learn from India, it has self-respect. No foreign power can dictate terms to India,” said Imran Khan adding that no superpower could raise a word even when India refused to take sides in the Russia-Ukraine war.

India got free with Pakistan only, I have several friends in the country and this, I know the nation very well. I got huge respect and love in India, said Khan as he broke down adding that the strained relationship between India-Pak pains him.

Indians have tremendous self-respect. No one can dictate them, no once can pressurise or hamper their foreign policies,” said Khan.

“I am not against any country, but I am not ready to sell my people to the superpowers. I will continue to fight against terrorism and injustice,” said Khan.

Your country's sovereignty is in your own hands. You need to protect it. If you don't take a stand, whoever comes to power in future, will check if any superpower is angry., he added

An American representative said that if Imran Khan escapes the no-confidence motion, Pakistan will have to bear the consequences but if Imran Khan is ousted from power, only then will the US forgive Pakistan,” said Khan once again persisted with his charge of an American conspiracy behind his political crisis.

“They are against me because I speak against the injustice of Iraq war, Afghanistan war, terror attacks,” said Khan.

“I am upset with the Supreme Court's verdict. I was upset because when the Deputy Speaker conducted the probe, the Supreme Court should have investigated it and then taken a decision,” said Khan.

Imran Khan, who nearly escaped the no-trust vote last week, will face the same on Saturday after a Supreme Court verdict said that quashing of no-confidence motion and dissolution of the National Army was unconstitutional.

