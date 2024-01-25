trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2714100
India Slams Pakistan’s 'False, Malicious Propaganda' Of Killing Two Terrorists On Pak Soil

India on Thursday rubbished Pakistan’s allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of two Pakistani terrorists in Sialkot and Rawalkot last year. 

New Delhi: India on Thursday rubbished Pakistan’s allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of two Pakistani terrorists in Sialkot and Rawalkot last year. “Pakistan’s latest attempt at spreading false and malicious anti-India propaganda is baseless and absurd,” said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. His remarks came after Pakistan claimed that it had “solid evidence” of links between what it termed as “Indian agents” and the assassination of two Pakistani terrorists affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Pakistan accused India of conducting “extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings” within Pakistan, at a press conference in Islamabad by Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi. Jaiswal said that Pakistan was well-known as the hub of terrorism, organised crime, and illegal transnational activities.

“India and many other countries have repeatedly warned Pakistan that it would be engulfed by its own culture of terror and violence,” he said. “Pakistan is responsible for its own actions. It cannot blame others for its own faults. This is neither a valid excuse nor a solution,” Jaiswal added.

