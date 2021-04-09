Indian Community encouraged to make themselves heard and call out disrespect

SYDNEY: The Australian Government has launched the $18.8 million third phase of the national campaign to reduce violence against women and their children.

The Stop it at the Start campaign encourages adults to make themselves heard and empowers them to take actions that will have a positive influence on the attitudes and behaviours of young people. Minister for Families and Social Services Anne Ruston said the campaign was critical in our efforts to prevent family, domestic and sexual violence.

“Each and every one of us has a role to play in ensuring disrespectful attitudes and behaviours towards women are not learned in childhood,” Minister Ruston said. “We all need to make ourselves heard when we witness disrespect and turn it into an opportunity to set the standard for what is and isn’t acceptable.

“Taking action on this issue may seem overwhelming but if we all take small steps, such as reconsidering our own views or talking to our children about respectful relationships, it can add up to a positive change for Australia.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister for Women and Acting Minister for Defence, Senator Marise Payne said launching the next phase of Stop it at the Start on International Women’s Day on the 8th March sent a powerful message about the role we all must play to ensure all women can fulfil their potential. “We have made considerable progress towards gender equality in Australia but challenges remain whether that be in the home or the workplace,” Minister Payne said.

“As a Government, we see it as our duty to foster a culture in which Australian men grow up respecting the women in their lives.’’

“Stop it at the Start demonstrates to all adults that responding to disrespect can be a constructive, liberating and important way to shape future generations.”

The Stop it at the Start campaign began in 2016 as an initiative under the National Plan to Reduce Violence Against Women and their Children 2010-2022. Phase one of the campaign encouraged adults to recognise their own unconscious behaviour and understand the influence such behaviour can have on others, including the next generation. Phase two asked people to take ownership of the issue rather than using arguments to rationalise disrespectful behaviours.

Evaluation research found the campaign is changing attitudes with 42% of adults taking action, such as having a conversation with a young person about respectful relationships or changing the way they behave towards others as a result of earlier phases of the campaign.

Phase three of the campaign launched across television, cinema, online, outdoor, digital and social media on Sunday 14 March.

A suite of in-language tools and resources are available online at https://www.respect.gov.au/translated-resources/cald-materials/to help parents and other adults model positive behaviours and start a conversation about respect with the young people in their lives.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au.

(This is a featured article and ZMCL doesn’t confirm the facts and figures mentioned in this link)

Live TV