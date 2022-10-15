Indian student stabbed in Australia: Victim's father alleges RACIAL attack, says 'I don't understand...'

New Delhi: Shubham Garg, the 28-year-old Indian Ph.D. student in Australia who was brutally stabbed multiple times by an unknown perpetrator is currently undergoing treatment as per ANI. The student's father revealed that his son went to Australia in September this year. He expressed that he is unable to understand the reason behind the attack as his son did not have enmity with anyone. The 28-year-old's father told ANI, "My 28-yr-old son went to Australia on Sept 1, 2022, & was lethally attacked on Oct 6...I don't understand the reason behind the attack. He can't have enmity with anyone." Navneet Singh Chahal, Agra's district magistrate, told ANI that they have reached out to Sydney Embassy officials, and the victim Shubham's younger brother has applied for a Visa.

Indian student stabbed multiple times in Australia: Here's what happened

On October 6, a 28-year-old Indian Ph.D. student was stabbed in the face chest, and abdomen in Australia by a stranger. The incident took place on October 6, as Shubham Garg walked along the Pacific Highway, Sydney, New South Wales Police Force said in a statement.

Police have arrested Daniel Norwood and the 27-year-old suspect is charged with attempted murder after Garg, allegedly suffered multiple stab wounds to the face, chest and abdomen, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

Garg suffered multiple stab wounds to his face, chest, and abdomen. He sought assistance from a nearby house before being taken to Royal North Shore Hospital. The man underwent surgery and remains there in a serious but stable condition, the NSW Police Force statement said.

Garg was approached by an unknown man near Pacific Highway Lane on Thursday. The unknown man allegedly threatened him while demanding cash, media reports said. The man refused and was allegedly stabbed a number of times in the abdomen before the assailant fled, the reports said.

Suspect held by police; number of items seized from his home

Following extensive inquiries by detectives, a search warrant was executed on a home on the Pacific Highway at Greenwich at about 3.40 pm on Sunday. Norwood was arrested at the scene and was taken to Chatswood Police Station, where he was charged with one count of attempted murder after the alleged stabbing, the statement said.

A number of items were seized from the home and have been taken for forensic examination, it said.

He was refused bail and appeared at Hornsby Local Court on Monday and will remain in custody with the next court appearance.

India on Friday described an incident of the stabbing of an Indian student in Australia as "shocking" and said it expects the Australian authorities to take it seriously and act against the perpetrators.

(With PTI inputs)