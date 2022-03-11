Invasion of Ukraine is an Act of Vicious and Human Rights Catastrophe: Neyaz Khalid Noor, Social Activist

On 24th February, 2022, a larger part of the world woke up to the threat of an all-out war in Europe after the President of Russia Vladimir V. Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine. The news left millions of people in Eastern Europe, Ukraine, United States and others to wonder how the conflict will be affecting their lives.

Russia has launched a catastrophic attack on Ukraine which is a European democracy of 44 million people by the means of air, land and sea. Russian forces are prompting a mass exodus of refugees by bombarding Ukraine leading to a great number of deaths. The conflict so far looks like the gravest war in Europe since 1945.

“This war scenario depicts that all of humanity is at risk. Be it pandemic or nuclear war, it has much graver consequences for humanity’s future than we realize as catastrophes only cause loss therefore strong countries should come forward and help ending the war”, added Neyaz Khalid Noor.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS AND ITS GLOBAL IMPACT

The bravest action a leader can take in such cases is to withdraw his soldiers and not to kill as it’s an attack on the entire European security order. The rising energy costs and potentially slowing supply chains will be taking their toll on consumers. Ukraine being the ‘breadbasket of Europe’ sends more than 40 per cent of its wheat and corn to the Middle East or Africa. Therefore, countries like Turkey, Egypt will be severely affected as almost 70% of their grain imports come from that flow. Turkey is currently in the midst of an economic crisis so it will be under enormous pressure. All this clearly shows that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine carries immense risks for a world economy that’s yet to fully recover from the pandemic shock.

(Sponsored Feature)