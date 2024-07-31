Iran has openly declared its intention to avenge the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in a dawn airstrike in Tehran. The Iranian government has unfurled a red flag on the dome of the Jamkaran Mosque in Qom, signaling a stark warning that a major retaliation is imminent. The red flag symbolizing revenge was last hoisted atop the dome of the Jamkaran Mosque on January 3, 2020, following the death of Qasem Soleimani, and again on January 5, 2024, after the Kerman bombing.

Given the tenor of various official statements, particularly those from the theocratic dictator and Supreme Leader Imam Khamenei, a military response appears to be certain.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed to take revenge, stating that Israel has "prepared its own severe punishment" by killing Haniyeh, who was a "dear guest" on Iranian soil. The killing has drawn widespread condemnation from countries around the world, including Russia, which has slammed the assassination as a "dangerous" and "provocative" act.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Andrei Nastasin warned that the killing would have severe consequences for the entire region, undermining efforts to negotiate a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. Nastasin urged all parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could exacerbate tensions, warning of a potentially devastating conflict.

The assassination of Haniyeh has raised concerns in India, which has significant economic interests in the region. The killing has also sparked fears of a wider conflict, with Iran and Israel engaging in a war of words. As tensions continue to escalate, the international community remains on high alert, bracing for a potentially catastrophic confrontation in the Middle East.