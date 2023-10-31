Israel Rescues Abducted Soldier From Hamas Captors In Gaza Ground Operation

New Delhi: A soldier who was abducted by Hamas militants during their assault on southern Israeli towns on Oct. 7 was liberated by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip on Monday, news agency Reuters reported. The soldier, named Ori Megidish, received medical attention and is in good condition, the military stated. Israel claims that Hamas is holding more than 200 hostages, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Gaza operation offers a chance to save them.

“They won’t do it unless they feel the pressure,” he said to reporters. “We welcomed one hostage with open arms after our successful operation yesterday … but we won’t rest until we bring all the hostages home. We believe that this approach has a potential.”

On Monday (October 30), a crowd of Israelis gathered at the house of the soldier in Kiryat Gat who was freed from Hamas in the Gaza Strip by the military during their ground operation. The people at Ori Megidish’s house waved Israeli flags, sang and danced to rejoice over her liberation.

