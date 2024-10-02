Israel Warns Iran Of 'Serious Consequences' Following Massive Missile Attack

Israel today issued a stern warning to Iran after successfully intercepting a barrage of over 200 missiles fired towards its territory. The missile attack came days after the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, which Iran has cited as a trigger for its retaliation. As missiles flew over Israeli cities, the military urged citizens to seek refuge in bomb shelters while air defense systems engaged the threats. Following the attack, Israeli officials warned that there would be repercussions for Iran's actions.

"We are on heightened alert on defense and offensive; we will protect the citizens of Israel. This (missile) fire will have consequences. We have plans, and we will act in the time and place that we choose," Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a video message.

Hagari claimed that there were no confirmed casualties from the missile strikes, though there were some impacts reported in central and southern Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously warned Iran, which supports both Hezbollah and Hamas, saying, “There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach." This statement followed an airstrike south of Beirut that resulted in the death of the Hezbollah leader, underscoring the escalating tensions in the region.