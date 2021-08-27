हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
US

Kabul attack: US flag to fly at half-mast until August 30 in honour of victims

The United States flag will be flown at half-mast until the evening of August 30 at the White House to honour the victims of the Kabul airport attck.

Kabul attack: US flag to fly at half-mast until August 30 in honour of victims
Image credit: Reuters

Washington: The US flag will be flown at half-mast until the evening of August 30 to honour the victims killed in the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan`s Kabul, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

Earlier on Thursday (August 26), bomb attacks at the Kabul airport killed 13 US troops and injured an additional 15 service members as well as numerous Afghan civilians.

"As a mark for respect, starting today, the United States flag will be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds... until sunset on August 30, 2021, in honour of the victims of the senseless acts of violence in Kabul," Psaki said.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Defense spokesperson confirmed the death toll of US service members killed in attacks near the Kabul airport has increased from 12 to 13.

"I can confirm that subsequent to Gen. McKenzie`s remarks, a thirteenth US service member has died from his wounds suffered as a result of the attack on Abbey Gate," the spokesperson said on Thursday (local time).

The latest number of injured is now 18. The injured US service members are in the process of being evacuated in C-17 aircraft equipped with surgical units.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
USAfghanistanAfghanistan-crisisKabul airport attack
Next
Story

US braces for more ISIS attacks after Kabul blasts: 'We are doing everything to be prepared'

Must Watch

PT54S

Assam: Militants killed 5 people by indiscriminate firing on a truck