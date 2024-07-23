Leading Democrat and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's presidential nominee on Monday, following President Joe Biden's decision not to seek re-election amid concerns he could not defeat Republican Donald Trump. At 59, Harris is now the likely Democratic presidential nominee, backed by endorsements from Biden, who confirmed his withdrawal on Sunday, and other key party figures, including ex-president Bill Clinton.

"With immense pride and boundless optimism for our nation's future, I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States," Pelosi stated. Pelosi's endorsement is notable, considering her influential status within the Democratic Party.

"I have witnessed Kamala Harris's strength and courage firsthand, especially in her advocacy for working families and a woman's right to choose," Pelosi remarked.

"I have known Kamala Harris for decades; she is deeply rooted in strong values, faith, and a dedication to public service. Politically, Kamala Harris is exceptionally astute, and I am confident she will lead us to victory come November," Pelosi added.

Biden's departure represents a major shift in the presidential race, disrupting the strategic plans of both major political parties for 2024. In response, Democratic leaders, party officials, and political organizations swiftly rallied behind Harris, seeking to move past the internal debate over Biden's candidacy.

Harris' White House Campaign Raises USD 81 Million

The campaign for US Vice President Kamala Harris has garnered USD 81 million within the first 24 hours following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race and his endorsement of Harris as the Democratic Party's nominee.

After Biden's underwhelming debate performance against his Republican adversary, former President Donald Trump, Democrats exerted considerable pressure, leading to Biden's nomination of Harris (59).

Kevin Munoz, spokesperson for the Harris campaign, stated, "Kamala Harris has a strong surge of support, and Donald Trump is intimidated because he realizes his divisive and unpopular policies cannot compete with the vice president's track record and vision for the American populace."

The Harris team announced a fundraising milestone of USD 81 million in the initial 24 hours, contributing to the nearly quarter-billion-dollar fund accumulated in this election cycle. The sum represents contributions to the campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and joint fundraising entities.

According to the release, over 888,000 grassroots donors have contributed in the last 24 hours, with 60 percent being first-time donors for the 2024 cycle, marking this fundraising effort as the largest in history for any candidate within a 24-hour timeframe.