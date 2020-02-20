हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Larry Tesler

Larry Tesler: Inventor of cut, copy and paste dies at 74

Tesler also served a long stint in Apple between the years 1980 and 1997 where he contributed towards the development of numerous products such as Macintosh, QuickTime, Lisa, and the Newton tablet.

Larry Tesler: Inventor of cut, copy and paste dies at 74
Image courtesy: IANS

Washington DC: Larry Tesler, the computer pioneer who created the ingenious cut, copy and paste functions, passed away on Monday (local time) at the age of 74. These widely used computer features we oftentimes take for granted have made the lives of countless computer users easier over many years and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

The Verge cited Gizmodo according to which Tesler, who was born in 1945 in New York, pursued his degree in Computer Science at Stanford University. It was the year 1973 when he developed the cut, copy and paste features while working at Xerox`s Palo Alto Research Center (PARC).

PARC has been widely recognised for its initial research on the graphical user interface and its usage through the means of a computer mouse. According to The Verge, Tesler was also an advocate for "modeless" computing, a concept which ensures that a computer application shouldn`t have separate "modes" where input by the user results in different outputs depending on whichever mode the application is running on.

Tesler also served a long stint in Apple between the years 1980 and 1997 where he contributed towards the development of numerous products such as Macintosh, QuickTime, Lisa, and the Newton tablet.

Lisa and Macintosh were the first PC platforms that popularised the cut, copy and paste features, made possible chiefly due to Tesler`s involvement.

In the year 1993, Tesler was promoted to the position of chief scientist, a role that was also served by Steve Wozniak, The Verge quoted Gizmodo.

Tesler then went on to join Stagecast, an educational software startup that was a spinoff from Apple.

After working for information technology giants by the likes of Amazon and Yahoo -- from 2009 onwards -- he established a UX consultancy in California. 

Tags:
Larry TeslerLarry Tesler diedComputer scientist Larry Tesler
Next
Story

Man arrested on suspicion of stabbing an elderly in London mosque

Must Watch

PT6M19S

DNA: Analysis of AIMIM leader Waris Pathan's '15 Crore' threat to Hindus