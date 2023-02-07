Turkey-Syria Earthquake Latest Updates Today: Turkey Thanks India For Funds, Aid
Turkey-Syria Earthquake Latest Updates Today: Terming India a "Friend" for its generosity in providing funds and relief material to the country after three devastating earthquakes struck Turkey in 24 hours, Ambassador of Turkey to India Firat Sunel has thanked New Delhi and said, "a friend in need is a friend indeed." Fourth Major Quake of 5.6 Magnitude Hits Turkey on Tuesday Morning. Over 4000 people have died in Turkey and Syria.
Trending Photos
LIVE Updates | Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Calling India a "Friend" for its generosity in providing funds and relief material to the country after three devastating earthquakes struck Turkey in 24 hours, Ambassador of Turkey to India Firat Sunel has thanked New Delhi and said, "a friend in need is a friend indeed."Fourth Major Quake of 5.6 Magnitude Hits Turkey on Tuesday morning. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a 7-day national mourning in the country following a powerful pre-dawn earthquake in the country's southern region which claimed the lives of over 4000 people in Turkey and Syria.
India has dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkey aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft, said MEA on Tuesday. The move came hours after the announcement made by the Prime Minister's Office to provide relief assistance to the earthquake-hit nation. Meanwhile, rescuers in Turkey and war-ravaged Syria are still searching for survivors trapped under the rubble hours after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed thousands and toppled thousands of buildings across a wide region. Turkey was hit by three consecutive devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.8, 7.6 & 6.0.
The earthquake is the largest ever to hit Turkey in at least 100 years, the news agency AFP reported. In Turkey, entire sections of cities populated by Syrian refugees have been wiped out. The earthquake struck near Gaziantep, a Turkish city with a population of around 2 million. More than 40 aftershocks followed and they were felt even in Egypt and Cyprus.
Follow all the latest updates on the Turkey-Syria earthquake on www.zeenews.com.
Turkey-Syria Earthquake Latest Updates: Turkey Thanks India For Funds, Relief Material
Terming India as "Dost" for its generosity in providing funds to the country after three devastating earthquakes struck Turkey in 24 hours, Ambassador of Turkey to India Firat Sunel thanked New Delhi and said, "a friend in need is a friend indeed."
"Dost" is a common word in Turkish and Hindi... We have a Turkish proverb: "Dost kara günde belli olur" (a friend in need is a friend indeed).
Thank you very much @narendramodi @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @MOS_MEA #earthquaketurkey https://t.co/nB97RubRJU
— Fırat Sunel फिरात सुनेल فرات صونال (@firatsunel) February 6, 2023
Turkey-Syria Earthquake Latest Updates: Agra Army Hospital Dispatches 89-Member Medical Team, Equipment
Army Field Hospital has dispatched an 89-member medical team to earthquake-hit Turkey. The medical team comprises critical care specialist teams including Orthopaedic Surgical Team, General Surgical Specialist Team, and Medical Specialist Teams apart from other medical teams.
Army Field Hospital has dispatched an 89-member medical team to earthquake-hit Turkey. The medical team comprises critical care specialist teams including Orthopaedic Surgical Team, General Surgical Specialist Team, and Medical Specialist Teams apart from other medical teams pic.twitter.com/jBcCT22hhg
— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023
Turkey-Syria Earthquake Latest Updates: Former Chelsea Forward Missing After Turkey Quake
Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Christian Atsu is missing and believed to be trapped under rubble following the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and left more than 2,500 people dead.
We're praying for you, Christian Atsu. https://t.co/KSG2YeGpP0 pic.twitter.com/KNvQExSfid
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 6, 2023
Historic Sites in Aleppo, Syria Destroyed, Says Syrian Cultural Ministry
The Syrian Cultural Ministry has said that the powerful earthquake has destroyed some historical buildings in the provinces of Aleppo, Hama, and Tartus. The most notable damage reported was that which hit the historic Aleppo Citadel, among the world's oldest and largest castles. The ministry said it sustained "little to medium" damage, including the collapse of parts of its Ottoman mill, and the destruction of its entrances. The dome of the minaret of the Ayyubid mosque inside the citadel also sustained damage. Technicians were inspecting the UNESCO-listed Aleppo Old City, the ministry said.
Australia, New Zealand Pledge Over USD 11 Million in aid for Turkey and Syria
The leaders of Australia and New Zealand on Monday announced a combined total of USD 11.5 million in aid for victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. During a joint news conference in Canberra on Tuesday, Australian PM Anthony Albanese said the country would provide an initial $10 million in humanitarian assistance through the Red Cross, Red Crescent and humanitarian agencies.
5.6 Magnitude Quake Hits Central Türkey
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake - the fourth so far - struck the central Türkiye region on Tuesday morning, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
Woman Rescued 22 Hours After The Quake Struck
A woman has been rescued 22 hours after the quake struck in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, according to the Turkish state media service Andalou Agency.
A woman is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in southeastern province of Sanliurfa after 22 hours https://t.co/9XuWtuDWGi pic.twitter.com/A7kpzGEkhd
— ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 7, 2023
President Erdogan Declares 7-Day National Mourning; Combined Death Toll Reaches 4372
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a 7-day national mourning in the country following a powerful pre-dawn earthquake in country's southern region which claimed the lives of over 2,000 people. 656 people were reported dead in government-held areas of Syria.
6 Şubat 2023 tarihinde ülkemizde meydana gelen depremler sebebiyle yedi gün süreyle millî yas ilan edilmiştir. Bütün yurtta ve dış temsilciliklerimizde 12 Şubat 2023 Pazar günü güneşin batışına kadar bayrağımız yarıya çekilecektir. pic.twitter.com/WsXvTpyr6y
— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) February 6, 2023
IAF's C-17 Globemaster Carrying Aide & NDRF Personnel Departs For Turkey
Last night, an Indian Air Force C-17 transport aircraft left for Turkey with search & rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). This aircraft is part of a larger relief effort that will be undertaken by the IAF along with other Indian organizations: IAF
#TurkeyEarthquake | Last night, an Indian Air Force C-17 left for Turkey with search & rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). This aircraft is part of a larger relief effort that will be undertaken by the IAF along with other Indian organisations: IAF pic.twitter.com/bLbn5SbHcP
— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023
Turkey-Syria Combined Death Toll Climbs to 4,372
Yunus Sezer, Turkey’s head of disaster services, has said that at least 4,372 deaths have been confirmed so far. Turkey's toll has risen to 2,921 as of Tuesday morning, he said. A total of 15,834 injuries have been reported, Sezer said in a news conference in Ankara. Sezer said he would provide a more comprehensive update at 6 AM local time (10 p.m. ET).
In Syria, 1,451 deaths and 3,531 injuries have been reported by the govt officials.
India Dispatches First Consignment of Earthquake Relief Material to Turkiye
India has dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkiye aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft. The shipment consisted of an expert National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team, including both male and female personnel, highly-skilled dog squads, an array of medical supplies, advanced drilling equipment, and other crucial tools required for the aid efforts.
Thousands of Homes Destroyed After Earthquake in Syria and Turkey: UNICEF
UNICEF has said that thousands of homes have likely been destroyed following an earthquake in Turkey and Syria on Monday. "Thousands of homes are likely to have been destroyed, displacing families and exposing them to the elements at a time of year when temperatures regularly drop below freezing and snow and freezing rain are common. Heavy snowstorms have also recently hit parts of Syria and Türkiye, with further sub-zero temperatures forecasted," UNICEF said in a statement.
Videos and Images Capture Devastating Earthquake in Syria, Turkey
Heartbreaking and shocking videos and photographs from Turkey and Syria after the catastrophic earthquake have filled social media.
See Photos of Mayhem & Destruction in Syria, Turkey
Combined Death Toll In Turkey, Syria Sstands Crosses 3,800
Rescuers in Turkey and war-ravaged Syria searched through the frigid night into Tuesday, hoping to pull more survivors from the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 3,800 people and toppled thousands of buildings across a wide region. Authorities feared the death toll from Monday's pre-dawn earthquake and aftershocks would keep climbing as rescuers looked for survivors among tangles of metal and concrete spread across the region beset by Syria's 12-year civil war and refugee crisis.
MoS Muraleedharan Visits Turkish Embassy, Expresses Condolences
Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan visited the embassy of Turkey and expressed condolences to Ambassador Firat Sunel over the casualties and damages caused by three earthquakes.
MoS @MoS_MEA visited Embassy of Türkiye to express condolences on the devastation caused by today's earthquakes.Conveyed PM @narendramodi’s message of sympathy & humanitarian support. Underscored readiness to send relief material,as well as NDRF & medical teams to assist Türkiye. pic.twitter.com/dFDkpqZtlh
— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 6, 2023
EU, US, Russia, Israel Sends Aid to Earthquake-stricken areas of Turkey and Syria
Countries have rushed to dispatch aid, personnel and equipment to help rescue efforts in quake-stricken areas of Turkey and Syria. Here's a glance at what's being provided so far:
- The European Union has mobilised search and rescue teams to help Turkey, while the 27-nation bloc's Copernicus satellite system has been activated to provide emergency mapping services. At least 13 member countries have offered assistance.
- The United States is coordinating immediate assistance to Turkey, including teams to support search and rescue efforts. U.S.-supported humanitarian partners are also responding to the destruction in Syria.
- Russian rescue teams from the Emergencies Ministry are preparing to fly to Syria, where the Russian military deployed in that country already has sent 10 units comprising 300 people to help clear debris and search for survivors. The Russian military has set up points to distribute humanitarian assistance.
- Israel is dispatching teams to Turkey. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has also approved a request for humanitarian aid for Syria, received through a diplomatic official. Israel and Syria do not have diplomatic relations and the two countries have fought several wars.
UK Govt to deploy Emergency Response Team to Turkey, Death Toll Crosses 1,500
The UK government said on Monday that it will immediately deploy emergency response teams to Turkey to assist with rescue efforts in the wake of the country's worst earthquake in decades.
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria early on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people. Turkey's disaster agency said more than 1,500 people died there, while it is estimated that over 800 people were killed in Syria.
Turkey's Antakya Hatay Airport Runway Closed Due to Massive Destruction: Watch Video
Due to the destruction caused by the earthquakes, one of the runways of the Hatay International Airport serving the cities of Antakya and Iskenderun in Turkey became unoperational.
The video of the completely destroyed runway because of the tremors was shared on social media by the people present on site. The video showed the destroyed tarmac uplifted because of the tremors. Hence, the runway has been closed for flight operations.
#Hatay airport runway is out of service due to the strong earthquake. pic.twitter.com/7RvDjBWe3l
— Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) February 6, 2023
US President Joe Biden Extends Condolences Over Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria
United States President Joe Biden expresses condolences over devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye and provide any and all needed assistance.
— President Biden (@POTUS) February 6, 2023
Third Earthquake Hits Turkey
Another earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes central Turkey, says USGS. This is the Third earthquake in Turkey after two powerful earthquakes in less than 24 hours.
Death Toll in Turkey Rises to 1,400
The death toll in Turkey has risen to 1400 after a powerful earthquake struck southeastern Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared this information. At the same time, according to the news from AFP and Al-Jazeera, at least 386 people have died in neighboring Syria due to this earthquake.
7.8 magnitude earthquakes is Turkey's "biggest disaster" since 1939: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the 7.8 magnitude quakes as the country's "biggest disaster" since 1939. He said that 912 people had been killed, with 5,383 wounded, according to Anadolu Agency.
78 aftershocks occurred following the earthquake, AFAD said. Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis provinces are heavily affected by the quake, as per Anadolu Agency. "The number of people rescued from the rubbles has reached 2,470. The number of buildings that collapsed is 2,818," Erdogan said.
Level 4 Alert Issued in Turkey, Country Calls for International Aid
A level 4 alert has been declared in Turkey as the country issued a fervent appeal to the international community to rush aid. The 'level 4' alarm includes an international call for assistance. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) called upon the international community to mobilise urgent relief and assistance after the two earthquakes hit Turkey, leaving a trail of death and desvatation in its wake.
AFAD said in a statement that it needed international help "in the field of urban search and rescue," CNN reported. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the world leaders to condole the loss of lives caused by the massive temblor in Turkey and Syria.
Another Earthquake Hits Turkey
Another fresh earthquake of magnitude 7.6 strikes Elbistan district in Kahramanmaraş Province in southern Turkey, reports Turkey's Anadolu news agency citing country's disaster agency.
Turkey Earthquake Death Toll Increases to 1,300
Turkey earthquake death toll rises to 1300. The powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook southeastern Turkey and northern Syria today. Hundreds still trapped, toll expected to rise further, reports AP.
Religious places in Turkey turn into shelter places for earthquake-stricken victims
People trying to leave the earthquake-stricken regions caused traffic jams, hampering efforts of emergency teams trying to reach the affected areas. Authorities urged residents not to take to the roads. Mosques around the region were being opened up as a shelter for people unable to return to damaged homes amid temperatures that hovered around freezing.
The earthquake heavily damaged Gaziantep's most famed landmark, its historic castle perched atop a hill in the centre of the city. Parts of the fortresses' walls and watch towers were levelled and other parts heavily damaged, images from the city showed.
In Diyarbakir, hundreds of rescue workers and civilians formed lines across a mountain of wreckage, passing down broken concrete pieces, household belongings and other debris as they searched for trapped survivors while excavators dug through the rubble below.
NDRF Team Along with Trained Dog Squads to be Flown to Earthquake-Hit Area
Two teams of the NDRF comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment are ready to be flown to the earthquake-hit area for search and rescue operations. Medical teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines, it said.
Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Turkish government and the Indian embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul, it added. The meeting was attended by cabinet secretary, representatives of ministries of home affairs, defence, external affairs, civil aviation, health and family welfare besides the NDMA and the NDRF, the statement said.
India To Dispatch NDRF, Medical Teams and Relief Material To Turkey
Search & Rescue Teams of NDRF and Medical Teams along with relief materials would be dispatched immediately in coordination with the Government of Turkey.
#TurkeyEarthquake | Search & Rescue Teams of NDRF and Medical Teams along with relief material would be dispatched immediately in coordination with the Government of Turkey. pic.twitter.com/9v2ZhkM37c
— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023
PM Modi Anguished By Loss of Lives in Turkey, Assures All Help
Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy.
Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy. https://t.co/vYYJWiEjDQ
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2023
Assad Holds Emergency Cabinet Meeting
Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad held an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the earthquake's aftermath and the next steps to be taken. Meanwhile, world leaders expressed grief over the lives lost in the earthquake. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said his country would offer "any and all needed assistance". War-torn Ukraine has also offered to support the countries.
Combined Death Toll in Turkey and Syria Reaches 640
The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria hours after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early on Monday morning has risen to 641 people. News agency AP quoted Turkey’s disaster and emergency management agency saying that at least 284 people have been killed in seven Turkish provinces. The agency said 440 people were injured.
The death toll in government-held areas of Syria climbed to 237 with more than 630 injured, according to Syrian state media. At least 120 people were killed in rebel-held areas, according to the White Helmets.
Turkey Earthquake Kills 300, Says Reuters
A major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck that hit central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday has killed about 300 people and injuring hundreds. The quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon: Reuters
#UPDATE | A major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing about 300 people and injuring hundreds. The quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon: Reuters
— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023
Earthquake Death Toll Rises Further
The earthquake death toll in Turkey has risen to 284, say govt officials.
#BREAKING Quake death toll in Turkey soars to 284: official pic.twitter.com/540igWbBUo
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 6, 2023
Dozens Kiled in Rebel-Held Areas: Rescue Teams
The earthquake has killed dozens of people in the rebel-held areas of Syria, say rescue workers.
237 People Killed, Says Syrian Health Ministry
At least 237 people were killed in government-held areas of Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that had its epicentre in Turkey, the health ministry says. "639 people were injured and 237 were killed in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus."
#UPDATE At least 237 people were killed in government-held areas of Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that had its epicentre in Turkey, the health ministry says.
"639 people were injured and 237 were killed in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus" pic.twitter.com/3KUwYT98s0
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 6, 2023
People Were Sleeping When Earthquake Struck
The residents in the affected areas were sleeping when the earthquake struck, resulting in hundreds of injuries, dozens of deaths, and people being stranded in the winter cold. Adverse weather conditions, including low temperatures and stormy weather, have compounded the dire situation.
At least 111 Killed, Says Syrian Health Ministry
At least 111 people were killed across Aleppo, Hama and Lattakia and 516 were injured, according to the Syrian health ministry.
Pressure On Erdoğan To Effectively Handle Earthquake Response
Erdoğan, who will be under pressure to oversee an effective response to the disaster heading to a tightly-contested 14 May election, also conveyed his sympathies and urged national unity.
Depremden etkilenen bölgelere arama kurtarma ekiplerimiz ivedilikle sevk edilmiştir. İçişleri ve Sağlık Bakanlığımız, AFAD, Valiliklerimiz ve diğer tüm kurumlarımız çalışmalarına hızla başlamıştır.
— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) February 6, 2023
Erdoğan Says Rescue Teams Dispatched
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reportedly met with the governors of Adana, Malatya, Gaziantep, Diyarbakır, Hatay, Adıyaman, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa to discuss the situation after the earthquake, according to state media reports.
Kahramanmaraş’ta meydana gelen ve ülkemizin pek çok yerinde hissedilen depremden etkilenen tüm vatandaşlarımıza geçmiş olsun dileklerimi iletiyorum. İlgili tüm birimlerimiz AFAD koordinasyonunda teyakkuz halindedir.
— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) February 6, 2023
Biden Tells USAID, Other Agencies To Assess Response
US President Joe Biden has directed USAID and other federal government partners to assess response options to the most affected areas in the Turkey and Syria earthquake, national security advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Sunday.
Tsunami Warning Issued for Italy
Authorities in Italy have warned of a potential tsunami risk on the country’s coast. Officials called on citizens in coastal areas to move to higher areas and wait for more information from local authorities. The European-Mediterranean seismological centre’s monitoring service told Reuters it was assessing the risk of a tsunami.
Several Turkey Cities Severely Hit
At least 10 cities across Turkey have been badly affected, including Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Diyarbakir and Kilis, according to Turkey’s disaster and emergency management agency. South across the border in Syria, Aleppo, Hama and Latakia have also been hard hit as a result of the earthquake.
Over 200 Dead in Massive Turkey Earthquake
At least 200 people have been killed in Turkey and Syria after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake in central Turkey this morning. While hundreds were injured, several buildings have been destroyed due to the powerful earthquake. The death toll is expected to rise. Rescue workers and residents are frantically searching for survivors under the rubble of crushed buildings in multiple cities on both sides of the border. In one quake-struck Turkish city, dozens pulled away chunks of concrete and twisted metal. People on the street shouted up to others inside a partially toppled apartment building, leaning dangerously. The massive earthquake which was felt as far away
Photo Gallery
More Stories