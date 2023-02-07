Turkey-Syria Earthquake Latest Updates Today: Turkey Thanks India For Funds, Aid

LIVE Updates | Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Calling India a "Friend" for its generosity in providing funds and relief material to the country after three devastating earthquakes struck Turkey in 24 hours, Ambassador of Turkey to India Firat Sunel has thanked New Delhi and said, "a friend in need is a friend indeed."Fourth Major Quake of 5.6 Magnitude Hits Turkey on Tuesday morning. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a 7-day national mourning in the country following a powerful pre-dawn earthquake in the country's southern region which claimed the lives of over 4000 people in Turkey and Syria.

India has dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkey aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft, said MEA on Tuesday. The move came hours after the announcement made by the Prime Minister's Office to provide relief assistance to the earthquake-hit nation. Meanwhile, rescuers in Turkey and war-ravaged Syria are still searching for survivors trapped under the rubble hours after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed thousands and toppled thousands of buildings across a wide region. Turkey was hit by three consecutive devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.8, 7.6 & 6.0.

The earthquake is the largest ever to hit Turkey in at least 100 years, the news agency AFP reported. In Turkey, entire sections of cities populated by Syrian refugees have been wiped out. The earthquake struck near Gaziantep, a Turkish city with a population of around 2 million. More than 40 aftershocks followed and they were felt even in Egypt and Cyprus.

