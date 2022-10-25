Liz Truss reacts after Rishi Sunak becomes first Indian-origin British PM

New Delhi: Rishi Sunak on Monday (October 24, 2022) became Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after he won the race to lead the Conservative Party. Known as one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, the 42-year-old has become the country's youngest leader in modern times - and its third in less than two months. Sunak, who will be appointed as the new UK PM by King Charles on Tuesday, takes over during one of the most turbulent eras in British political history. Liz Truss, who stepped down as the PM of the United Kingdom on October 20, congratulated Sunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next Prime Minister.

Taking to her official Twitter account, she said, "Congratulations @RishiSunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister. You have my full support."

Congratulations @RishiSunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister.



You have my full support. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 24, 2022

Truss, notably, only lasted 44 days in office before she said she would resign, needing to restore stability to a country reeling from years of political and economic turmoil.

We now need stability and unity: Rishi Sunak after becoming new UK PM

After being chosen, Rishi Sunak, a Hindu, told the country it faced a "profound economic challenge".

"We now need stability and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together," he said.

In a brief public statement, he added, "I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility; and I will work day in, day out to deliver for the British people."

Rishi Sunak's Indian connection

Rishi Sunak is the UK-born son of Indian-origin general practitioner father Yashvir and pharmacist mother Usha. His family migrated to Britain from East Africa in the 1960s.

Born in southern England, Rishi Sunak rose through some of the world's top educational institutions - Oxford University and Stanford University, where he met his wife Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Indian billionaire NR Narayana Murthy, founder of outsourcing giant Infosys Ltd.

During the last campaign, Sunak had also spoken extensively of his migrant roots and referenced making history by lighting Diwali diyas at 11 Downing Street as the first Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer.

He is a regular at the temple where he was born in Southampton and his daughters, Anoushka and Krishna, are also rooted in the Indian culture.

I’ve placed our rangoli outside No.11, the mithai are set to be delivered and the family Zoom is booked in.



I know things will feel a bit different, and it’s hard not to be able to see family, but we will get through this together.



Happy Diwali everyone! pic.twitter.com/4lDI8bH1HJ — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 14, 2020

Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday. pic.twitter.com/WL3FQVk0oU — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) August 18, 2022

Sunak's political career began with winning a safe Tory seat of Richmond in Yorkshire in 2015 and from junior roles in the Treasury he was suddenly catapulted to the post of Chancellor of Exchequer when his former boss, Sajid Javid, resigned in February 2020.

Meanwhile, news that a Hindu son of Indian immigrants will be the UK's new PM has raised cheers across Indian streets, packed with Diwali-celebrating crowds.

(With agency inputs)