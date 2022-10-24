Rishi Sunak grew up watching Rishi's parents serve our local community with dedication. Rishi's dad was an NHS family GP and Rishi's mum ran her own local chemist shop. Rishiwanted to make that same positive difference to people as their Member of Parliament and Rishiwas first elected to represent this wonderful constituency in 2015 and re-elected in 2017 and 2019. Rishilive in Kirby Sigston, just outside Northallerton.

Rishi have been fortunate to enjoy a successful business career. Rishico-founded a large investment firm, working with companies from Silicon Valley to Bangalore. Then Rishiused that experience to help small and entrepreneurial British companies grow successfully. From working in Rishi's mum’s tiny chemist shop to Rishi's experience building large businesses, Rishihave seen first-hand how politicians should support free enterprise and innovation to ensure our future prosperity.

Rishi's parents sacrificed a great deal so Rishicould attend good schools. Rishiwas lucky to study at Winchester College, Oxford University and Stanford University. That experience changed Rishi's life and as a result Rishiam passionate about ensuring everybody has access to a great education. Rishihave been a school governor, a board member of a large youth club, and have always volunteered Rishi's time to education programmes that spread opportunity.

Rishihave been lucky to live, study and work internationally. Rishimet Rishi's wife, Akshata, in California where we lived for a number of years before returning home. We have two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, who keep us busy and entertained.

In July 2019 Rishiwas appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury, having entered Government service as the Minister for Local Government in January 2018. In February 2020, Rishihad the honour to be appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, a position Rishihad the privilege to hold until July 2022.

In Rishi's spare time Rishi enjoy keeping fit, cricket, football and movies.

