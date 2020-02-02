London stabbing treated as 'terror-related incident': Metropolitan Police

London's Metropolitan Police said on Sunday (February 2) that a man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham, south London, CNN reported. The police added that they are treated this as a 'terror-related incident'.

"A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related," London's Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

Some reports said that the shooting occurred at around 2.30 pm local time after the man went on a stabbing spree in a large crowd.

The area has been placed on a lockdown and the officers have urged people to "get back for their safety.”