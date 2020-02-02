हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
London

London stabbing treated as 'terror-related incident': Metropolitan Police

London's Metropolitan Police said on Sunday (February 2) that a man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham, south London.

London stabbing treated as &#039;terror-related incident&#039;: Metropolitan Police

London's Metropolitan Police said on Sunday (February 2) that a man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham, south London, CNN reported. The police added that they are treated this as a 'terror-related incident'.

"A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related," London's Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

Some reports said that the shooting occurred at around 2.30 pm local time after the man went on a stabbing spree in a large crowd.

The area has been placed on a lockdown and the officers have urged people to "get back for their safety.”

Tags:
LondonLondon stabbingLondon terror incident
Next
Story

China seeks to boost economy as first coronavirus death reported outside its borders

Must Watch

PT40M13S

Taal Thok Ke: Public upset for 50 days, when will the solution be out?