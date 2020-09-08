Major reshuffle in Taliban leadership ahead of intra-Afghan dialogue

Ahead of the intra-Afghan dialogue, the Taliban leadership witnessed a major reshuffle. This comes as preparations are underway for talks between representatives of the Afghanistan government and the Taliban. However, the exact date of the talks is yet to be announced.

The Taliban has appointed Mawlawi Abdul Hakim, the chief justice of the group, as head of their 21-member negotiating team in Qatar, according to TOLO News.

Maulwi Ahmed Jan Bilal has been appointed as chief of staff for Haibtullah´s office, replacing Amir Khan Mutaqi. Mullah Daud Muzamil has now been appointed as the head of the commission for civilian casualties, replacing Mullah Abdul Manan Omari.

Sheikh Noorullah Munir has been appointed judiciary head, replacing Abdul Hakim and Maulwi Abdul Hakim Sahrai has been appointed as a deputy to Munir. Qari Fassihuddin, the Taliban shadow governor of Badakhshan, has been appointed as a deputy to Zakir.

Maulwi Qudratullah Jamal has been appointed administrative head of the military commission for the Eastern zone replacing Maulwi Faiz Ullah. Maulwi Abdul Hakim Sharai has been appointed as a deputy judiciary head for the Eastern zone.

According to TOLO News, the Taliban has not shared the list of their 21-member negotiating team. 53-year-old Mawlawi Abdul Hakim Haqqani was born in Kandahar province and was a judge in Kandahar’s court during the Taliban regime, said TOLO News.



He was appointed as the Taliban's chief justice five years ago and is known for holding aggressive views, as per TOLO News. He has issued many significant fatwas (a ruling on a point of Islamic law given by a recognized authority) in the last five years.