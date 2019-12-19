Majority in US House votes to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power

A majority of members of the US House of Representatives on Thursday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power.

Trump is the third US president after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton to be impeached. However, no president has ever been removed from office via impeachment.

Now, a trial will be held in the Republican-led Senate in January, with House members acting as prosecutors and senators as jurors. A conviction would result in his removal from office.

In speeches on the House floor, Republicans defended the president and accused Democrats of seeking to use an unfair, rigged process to nullify the results of the 2016 election in which Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton. The House voted down a Republican bid to adjourn and a motion accusing Democrats of violating the chamber's rules.

House Democrats accuse Trump, 73, of abusing his power by asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the November 2020 election. Trump is also accused of obstructing the House investigation by directing administration officials and agencies not to comply with subpoenas for testimony and documents related to impeachment.

