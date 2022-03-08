हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Malaysia

Malaysia to reopen borders from April 1; Heads back to 'almost' normal life

After almost 2 years of border closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysia has now open for international visitors as it vaccinates 99 per cent of its adult population.

Malaysia to reopen borders from April 1; Heads back to 'almost' normal life
Image credit: Reuters

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia will reopen its borders on April 1 after two years and lift remaining coronavirus restrictions on businesses as it moves to restore normal life, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced Tuesday. Ismail said the decision was a result of the country's high vaccination rate, low hospital bed usage by COVID-19 patients, and a small percentage of serious cases.

The move "allows us all to return back to an almost normal life after almost two years at war with COVID-19," he said in a national broadcast. "Most importantly, Malaysia is now an open destination."

Malaysia shut its borders in March 2020. Since then, 99 per cent of adult Malaysians have received two doses of vaccine, and 64 per cent have also received a booster shot.

Vaccinations for teenagers have also reached a high level and the government recently started shots for children between age 5 and 11.

New daily cases have risen sharply to above 25,000 in recent weeks due to the omicron strain but less than 1 per cent have been categorised as serious.

Ismail said the use of face masks is still compulsory in public places and foreigners must download and use a government cellphone app.

From April 1, fully vaccinated travellers will not need to undergo quarantine after entering Malaysia but must be tested two days before travelling and within 24 hours of their arrival.

All remaining restrictions on opening hours and capacities for businesses, places of worship and events involving large crowds will also be lifted, Ismail added. Australia, Singapore and Thailand have also recently eased entry restrictions.

