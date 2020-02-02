Man shot dead in London after 'terror-related' stabbings

London's Metropolitan Police said on Sunday (February 2) that a man has been shot dead by armed officers in Streatham, south London, CNN reported. The police added that they are treating this as a 'terror-related incident'.

"A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related," London's Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

The Met said that two people were injured in the attack and the police was awaiting updates on their conditions.

Some reports said that the shooting occurred at around 2.30 pm local time after the man went on a stabbing spree in a large crowd.

The area has been placed on a lockdown and the officers have urged people to "get back for their safety.”