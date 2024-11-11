Mauritius' Prime Minister Says His Ruling Coalition Set For 'Huge' Election Defeat

JOHANNESBURG: Mauritius' ruling coalition is set for a “huge defeat” following Sunday's parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth told reporters Monday, acknowledging the rejection of his Militant Socialist Movement even as vote-counting continued.

Jugnauth, in office since 2017, had been seeking another five-year term in the Indian Ocean island nation, but his government faced corruption allegations after recordings of politicians and business people were leaked online.

The Alliance for Change coalition, led by former prime minister Navin Ramgoolam, appeared poised for victory. They had no immediate comment. “The population has decided to choose another team. I wish good luck to the country,” Jugnauth said.

Final results were expected later Monday. At least 1 million people were registered to vote in the 12th election since Mauritius gained independence from Britain in 1968. Mauritians were voting for 62 seats in Parliament, and the party or alliance with a majority forms the government and chooses the prime minister.

Mauritius, about 2,000 kilometres off Africa's east coast, has developed a successful economy underpinned by its finance, tourism and agricultural sectors. It was briefly rated a high-income country in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic set back its tourism sector.