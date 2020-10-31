Millionaire woman beggar, who owns five buildings, arrested in Egypt

Cairo: A 57-year-old woman beggar who owned five buildings and had over 3 million Egyptian pounds (Rs 1.4 crore) in bank accounts has been arrested by Egyptian police.

The woman named Nafisa was reportedly a wheelchair user and used to beg citing her physical paralysis, but eyewitnesses claimed that she was seen walking on foot after begging.

"The woman had feigned a leg amputation and used a wheelchair while begging in several provinces of the country," said the Gulfnews website.

Also read | How the discovery of 2600-year-old mummies can revive Egypt's tourism industry

According to a report, Police also found that Nafisa does not suffer from any illness and owns five residential buildings in Gharbia and Qaliubia and nearly LE3 million in two banks.

Nafisa has been referred to public prosecution for further questioning.