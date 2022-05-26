Monkeypox Outbreak: As Monkeypox cases continue to rise and spread across the globe, especially in Europe and America, the WHO has issued health advisories to watch out for and keep a check on any further spread of the rare virus. While the symptoms of Monkeypox are quite easy to catch in adults, with kids the task becomes more difficult as the early signs are more or less similar to smallpox or chickenpox. However, parents must note that Monkeypox can attack your kids too and thus, it is significant to monitor any change in your child’s body and be mindful of any unusual symptoms that may emerge. As Monkeypox viral is difficult to be recognised in kids, here are some common early signs of Monkeypox that one must watch out for in children.

According to health experts, some of the most common early symptoms of Monkeypox in kids are:

Moderate to High fever

Rashes

Body aches

Lymph nodes

Excessive exertion

Signs to watch out for

Rashes

Parents must note that in Monkeypox, rashes begin to appear on the 2nd or 3rd from the onset of infection and other symptoms and usually appear first on the face and spread to the hands, palms and finally feet. The rashes are mostly fluid-filled.

Fever

As per experts, the fever in kids suffering from Monkeypox viral is comparatively higher than the adults. It remains on the scale of 101 F to 102 F or higher. Make sure you get the immediate professional medical help if you see these symptoms in your kid.

Monkepox: How to prevent kids from getting the virus

Hand hygiene- Make sure your kids wash their hands for 20 seconds with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitiser.

Prevention of animal to human transmission.

Cook meat thoroughly.

Avoid any contact with a person who has a rash or fever

Avoid contact with any fluid or object from a sick patient.

Monkepox cases in the world

The more than 100 suspected and confirmed cases in the recent outbreak in Europe and North America have not been severe, the WHO`s emerging diseases and zoonoses lead and technical lead on COVID-19, Maria van Kerkhove said on Monday.

UKHSA has advised that high-risk close contacts of confirmed cases should isolate for 21 days.